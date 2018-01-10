When Promotions Go Wrong: an Apology from the Sneaky Kitty Critic

Dear humans,

My human is sorry. Something happened that shouldn’t have happened under any circumstances. My human considers herself very ethical. When she joins a promotion to meet new readers, she vets the groups she’s in to make sure the prizes are delivered as promised. Even when she screws up and a prize costs her more than she anticipated, she keeps her word.

A promotion she joined has gone wrong in the worst way. While the prize was awarded, it was done so in a way that cheated readers.

My human is not okay with this.

When my human joins a promotion and shares the prize with you, her fans and readers, she is putting trust in the coordinators to deliver the prize as promised. All of her other promotions have gone through without an issue. This time, this is not the case.

My human feels her readers and fans–you–have been cheated, and while she could sweep this under the rug and no one would be the wiser for it, that doesn’t settle well with her.

Here’s what happened.

In December, my human joined a group promotion. It was for a $350 gift card. A lot of people need money this time of year, so she thought this was a great idea. It cost her $6. The only way to enter was to subscribe to author newsletters. This is fairly common. The promotion group was recommended to her by a friend, and my human vetted with her friend (and did some other checks) that the group had, in recent past, done ethical promotions.

The giveaway was supposed to run from January 1, 2018 to January 15, 2018. The promotion material we had claimed this, and when we checked the raffle software used, it reflected this date.

Today, the organizer awarded the prize to a winner prior to notifying the participants the promotion was being closed early. It was a mistake, but it’s a mistake that the organizer is not correcting. In fact, instead of coming out and making good on this mistake, the organizer attempted to hide what went wrong from the participants and entrants.

The form to collect email addresses is still open, and people are entering this contest without knowing they have been robbed of their chance to win the prize.

This is unacceptable.

My human made a promise to her readers and fans that they would be given a fair chance to win the gift card.

This was not what happened. My human didn’t organize the prize, but at the end of the day, she is still responsible for what has happened. She paid her $6, she promoted the giveaway to her readers and fans, and she had faith that it would be run fairly.

It wasn’t.

There is no excuse for this.

My human doesn’t even trust that the winner received her prize. She really hopes that’s the case, because otherwise, this turns a bad situation into an even worse one. My human has spoke to other humans about this situation, and it’s the first time this particular promoter has melted down.

It could be a one-off. Mistakes happen. But my human is unable to accept how the mistake is being handled. This isn’t fair to every reader who participated in the giveaway hoping to win the gift card.

My human can’t afford a $350 gift card as a make good, but she is going to offer a $100 gift card to make up for the one that was mismanaged. Edit Note: Thanks to the contribution of other humans, this gift card is now valued at $125. This is all she can do at current. In my next missive, I will explain the situation again. This is the only thing she can do to make this up to her fans and readers, who have put their faith in her to run and promote fair giveaways through reliable, trustworthy authors and vendors.

No one likes a cheater.

No one wants to be scammed.

My human feels she was scammed. My human feels her readers and fans were scammed. There is nothing she can do to fix this, but she hopes this gift card will help–and possibly help her reach new readers and fans who believe that the publishing community should be a fair, ethical place.

My human loves helping authors, and my human tries to see the best in people. But sometimes, things go wrong, mistakes are made, and steps need to be taken to rectify the situation. My human is not comfortable with sharing the name of the organizer or the promotional group this happened with. It goes against her nature. However, there are 59 authors who contributed to this unethical horror show, most of whom are just like my human–distressed, regretful, and angry this has happened.

No one in this group wanted anything more than to do a fun giveaway with a large prize to make someone’s New Year a little better.

My human wants to believe this was just an unfortunate mistake, but the way this was handled is not fair to our readers. It’s really not. Every entrant should have had a fair and equal chance to enter the giveaway. I have no idea what will happen to the subscribers who entered after the prize was given away. My human was given a list of subscribers early, and she confirmed the form was still taking entrants after the prize was awarded.

This isn’t fair. This isn’t right.

And while uncomfortable, there comes a point where names have to be named. Readers cheated need to know they were cheated, so in the future, they can know they might be gamed by a system that shouldn’t be gamed. Giveaways should be fair. Many organizers go as far as to scrub the lists to remove cheaters. (Yes, it’s possible to tell. Yes, authors and organizers keep lists of cheaters when confirmed, and yes, we remove them to keep things fair for real people who want to enter our giveaways.)

My human believes in transparency.

The $350 gift card giveaway was run under the Prisca’s Promo umbrella. I will not name the organizer’s name, as my human is not comfortable with that, but Prisca’s Promos is the group responsible for this unfortunate mistake that cheated readers out of a fair chance at a good prize–a prize the authors were eager to give in the New Year. So, it is with a heavy heart I say authors and readers, beware.

