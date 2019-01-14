Status Update: The Magical Romantic Comedy (with a body count) Series

Leave a Comment:
Burn, Baby, Burn can’t be set up for preorders according to Amazon’s rules until February or March. When it’s available for preorder, everyone will know. As wide sales usually account for fewer than 20 preorder copies total, we won’t be setting up an early preorder.
(Amazon only allows you to set up preorders 90 days in advance.)
The preorder cycles are the same for all titles, although Cheetahs Never Win got another month as a grace; Amazon kindly restored our ability to do preorders after Cheetahs Never Win.Reply
I was wondering if reviews left on goodreads factor in to your accounting? Ask because I rarely review on amazon, but always leave a rating and date read type review on goodreads. If it matters so much to authors, then I will start leaving reviews on both sites, but until now never really put any thought into it.Reply
I do not use goodreads. Goodreads typically has a substantially lower star rating review, and honestly, if I went by goodreads, I would’ve ended the series after Hoofin’ It.
Vendor sites are the only sites that matter when I make a business decision; anyone can leave a review on goodreads, even if they never read the book. Since I’m a wide vendor on Amazon, I see if the reviewers have purchased a copy of the book or not (as a general rule. My paperback sales are insufficient to make much of a dent on non-verified reviews.) That’s a big deal.
Amazon is where readers are buying books and the reviews make an actual difference on sales. (That may sound harsh, but it’s just reality.)Reply
May I make a suggestion. See Patreon. Several authors have gone there for help. People, patrons, donate monthly funds to help out. I have 3 authors that I give to – not much but every little bit helps.Reply
Patreon has a lot of time investment involved to making it work. Usually, Patreons require monthly new content to keep it working, and it’s a huge time sink or headache for me. I just want to keep writing books, and anything that takes away from that has to be counted. I’ve tried a Patreon once, but it was taking up a huge amount of time without any books actually being written.Reply
That’s a damn shame, as it was this series that pulled me into reading your books. That said, I understand – it’s my entertainment, but your livelihood. I rarely pre-order books but I will do so for Burn, Baby, Burn. I will also go and post reviews on Amazon. Anything I can do to help keep things going for books I enjoy 🙂Reply
I very much appreciate that you understand the situation I’m in! I do really enjoy writing them, dark or light. Dark comedy is hard, because some people don’t see the humor/comedy in parts. (And that’s on me.) But the series is more than just slapstick and hahaha all the time. I think the darker stories are part of what make the series work. And without them… it doesn’t feel like I’ve given the series my all.
Reviewing can really help, because people are more likely to review a book they hated because they’re angry, or they’ll leave reviews meant to turn people away. (Those people who love it enough to review are so, so appreciated!)
But you’ve hit it on the head: it is my livelihood, and I’m always, always listening to see what people want. There are a lot who love the mag rom coms, but maybe it’s a case of the series being taken for granted. it could be the best pace for the series is one book every May for my birthday as a birthday present to myself!
But we’ll see how Burn, Baby, Burn shakes out. Because unless people are loving the books, I don’t want to keep asking them for money for things they’re not really enjoying, and there’s been peeps vocal about that.Reply
This is terribly dissapointing as your “Magical Romantic Comedy with a body count” are my favorite of your books 🙁Reply
So sad to hear sale are not going well I love the “Magical Romantic Comedy with a body count” series.Reply
I also love the series, but I am not good at putting down my opinions into words. I never know what to say. I always rate the stars, but my review would be just a ‘love the series’ comment. I am not sure if that would be enough.Reply
I love the series is definitely enough. If you love a character the most in a book, you can list them, too! But yes, just saying you loved the book is definitely enough. 🙂Reply
Went on Amazon to preorder Burn, Baby, Burn, and it wasn’t there!Reply
That might have an impact on preorders!