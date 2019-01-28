A New Preorder (Hypnos) and a giveaway! Meeeeeow~

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone why she might like Alice in Wonderland. So, if you’re a little mad, too, swing on over and see if it’s up your alley!
Moving onto the other things. My human has been working ridiculously hard. As you can tell from the above picture, I have made certain to interrupt her sleeping time for play time. My play time is more important than sleep, right? Wenchasaurus Rex does not need sleep. She needs to be properly taste-tested for future consumption.
When she hasn’t been hard at work on Shammed, a romp of a contemporary romantic comedy, she’s been writing Hypnos, the first of a twelve book series with a prequel novel. (It’s like she actually planned this series or something.)
Well, she has reached the point she’s eager to get a preorder live for your enjoyment. Unlike other series, this one is worked exclusively as a ‘play project.’ It’s a most delicious carrot, and she’s tricked herself into accomplishing a disgusting amount of work so she can work on the Seeking the Zodiacs series.
It’s amazing what a carrot can do to get a human to finish everything else in a timely fashion. Silly humans.
This series will have a decent amount of humor, although it isn’t to the ridiculous levels of the Magical Romantic Comedy (with a body count) series.
You’ve probably noticed the price hike. While I don’t want to delay you from reading some unedited drivel from the book, this series has been a great deal more work and research and additional costs than other series, and the amount of work and effort involved is reflected in the price. If you find the price change disconcerting, the book will be available through the major library systems. I’ll keep you in the loop on when they can be requested through your library! (Then my human can feed me and you get to read the book for free!)
~About the Book~
Following the devastation of World War III, nuclear radiation has spawned magic, ranging from nuisance koppa oni plaguing the Golden Gate to masters of the elements. It falls to the FBI’s supernatural quads and their supervisors to protect those who can’t protect themselves.
But when a mysterious force storms through a busy shopping center and fells everyone in its wake, Olivia Abrams and her team of special ops must find who is behind the attack and why before the entirety of San Francisco succumbs to its powers.
Dear humans, please note I have borrowed this unedited first scene. There are spelling errors! Editorial snafus! (Okay, there’s been no editorial done on this at all. That’s coming later.) This is for pure enjoyment and to see if you’ll like the story. (We think you will.)
Please don’t tell us about any mistakes you find. We know they’re there. Not only does this give you a sneak peek at the book, it lets you see how it transforms from raw version to the finished title. (If you want to see the actual first draft, you can check out the human’s facebook readers’ group, the Fantasy Worlds of RJ Blain. She photographs pages of the handwritten drafts for amusement purposes there.)
Without further ado, meet Olivia Abrams!
~From Chapter One~
An upstart hunk of a police detective
invaded my office, waved his badge in my face like I cared, and barked, “Where
were you last night?”
As it took a lot of balls for a local
cop to storm into an FBI resident agency and start asking questions without
even an introduction, I refrained from encasing him in a bubble of water and
drowning him. I was tempted to drench him so I could admire him for a while,
however. Beneath his black suit, white shirt, and prissy black tie likely lurked
a lean man.
If his face was any indicator, a lean,
gorgeous man.
The good upstarts countered their
donuts with gym time, and my invading cop seemed to have forgotten to pick up
his share of the donuts on his way to the gym.
I smiled, leaned back in my chair, and
enjoyed a few more moments of admiring the view. “Well, this is a memorable
start to a Monday. Do I intimidate you, or do you always start questioning
sessions so abruptly? I will say that was a nice entrance, Officer. You got my
attention. I’m sure you would’ve unsettled most suspects.” I leaned forward and
closed the folder closest to me to hide the case file I’d been reviewing. “You
have the advantage.”
The cop closed my office door. “Paper
pushers are hardly intimidating.”
“What did I do to deserve the abrupt
treatment? If I missed a blind date again, I might be sorry for once in my
life. I had no idea Oakland had such nice police officers. Detective?” I
relaxed in my seat and kept a close watch on him through half-lidded eyes.
“There must be an endemic of women committing crimes for a chance to be
arrested by you. Alas, I missed our date because I was stuck here working.
That’ll teach me to skip out.”
“I assure you there was no blind date.”
“Well, that’s a pity. A blind date
would’ve been better than critical case reviews.” I rose from my seat, circled
my desk, and held out my hand. “Lee Jing Chi. How can I help you, Officer?”
To unsettle, disturb, other otherwise
gain the advantage over those who came to my office uninvited, I employed my
mixed heritage. Americans like the spunky cop considered me inferior, but the
men couldn’t help but stare, especially when I wore a pencil skirt and posed on
my desk. The instant my legs came into view, most of them forgot about their
petty prejudices.
He locked onto my bare calves, shook
his head, and forced his attention to my face. Licking my lips counted as
unfair play, but most who came storming into my office ultimately objectified
me anyway. Tweaking the cop’s nose would amuse me until I sent him packing.
Unlike most, the cop shook my hand
without trying to break my fingers. “Raymond Davis, Oakland Police, Detective.”
“I’d guessed you were with the Oakland
police from your badge, Detective. Alas, I missed our date because I was here
working. You can verify that with the security desk downstairs. I’ve been here
since two.”
Detective Davis released my hand. “In
the morning?”
I turned enough on my desk to give the
files pestering me a venomous stare. While my quads were responsible for the
monitoring and policing of the supernatural, we also got to deal with money
laundering and other financial crimes that fell under the FBI’s jurisdiction.
When the supernatural did the money laundering, the files were flagged as
critical, resulting in an unwanted call at one in the afternoon on a Sunday.
I hoped I’d get to go home before
Tuesday.
“In the afternoon. I’m hoping I can go
home in the next hour or two—”
Someone knocked at my door, and I
kissed my hope of leaving today goodbye. “Enter.”
Of all the quads I managed, Luke
Doloman’s team drove me crazy. The quad leader visiting me mean trouble, and it
wasn’t the fun type of trouble. “Detective, if you’ll excuse us for a moment?”
Luke’s eyes widened. “Hey, Ray. I
haven’t seen you since the koppa-oni infestation on the Golden Gate. What are
you doing here?”
“I’m questioning Miss Lee Jing Chi,” he
replied.
I smirked as the cop likely had no idea
if Lee or Chi was my family name. Technically, neither was, but I’d have fun
revealing I was American born and raised, much to my mother’s dismay.
She’d insisted on giving me a proper
Chinese name despite my tendencies to take after my American father.
“Is she finally being booked for
overworking?”
If Detective Davis did the booking and
the pat down, I’d be quite happy with the interruption to my day and a chance
for some rest. All I’d have to do was drench a few cops to get into a
specialized cell, then my rest and relaxation would be quiet and undisturbed.
Alas, there was no rest for quad managers. “What do you need, Luke?”
“There’s a problem, boss.”
Detective Davis’s mouth dropped open.
“She’s your boss?”
“You came here without knowing that?”
Luke tossed his head back and laughed. “You poor bastard. She’s going to eat
you for dinner.”
“Luke,” I warned. “What’s the problem?”
“Andriana’s quad hasn’t checked in, and
they’re an hour late. They aren’t answering their phones.”
A different day, a different problem,
and when working with a bunch of unwilling supernatural who’d rather have safe
desk jobs, I had a list of reasons why the quad wasn’t answering their phones
at least a mile long. Unfortunately, my job was to make sure all quads reported
back in and find out what had happened to them when they didn’t turn up after a
shift. “Take your quad, call for backup if needed, and I expect an update every
twenty minutes.” I reached across my desck and snatched my phone. “Activate the
trackers on your phones before you leave, and should you call in for backup,
make certain they do the same.”
“Yes, ma’am. Good luck, Ray.” Luke
bolted from my office and slammed the door behind him.
I considered my phone, judging the
situation to figure out the best way to get rid of the detective so I could do
my job. A call to the security desk would get the detective out of my hair for
a while. “Well, so much for going hjome in an hour. Enough playing. I’ve a quad
to locate. Tell me what you think I did, why you think I did it, and what sort
of alibis information you need so you can head off and do your job. Any other
day, I’d just love to play games with you, but a missing quad is too important
for time to be wasted unnecessarily.”
“A koi statuette of importance to the
Chinese, according to its owner, was stolen last night.”
I stared at him. “And this has what to
do with me?”
“You have the required magic rating to
pull off the robbery, and you have motive,” he announced.
I blinked at him, returning my phone to
its cradle. “I do? What the hell am I going to do with a fish figurine? If I
want a paperweight, I’ll order one online.”
“It’s Chinese.”
“And?”
“You’re—”
“Chinese-American. I’ve never been to
China in my life, my Catonese is so bad it makes my mother cry, and I’m a
special agent in the FBI. Why would I wreck my career over some dumb fish?”
“The dumb fish is worth over five
million dollars.”
Okay. Five million dollars could sway a
lot of people, but I wasn’t one of them. “Why would anyone buy a fish for that
much? Is it made of diamond or something?” I snorted, slid off my desk, and
returned to my seat. “I can send you a copy of my schedule and authorie security
to send you copies of the hallway security footage proving I haven’t left the
floor all night. Would that be sufficient proof for your needs, Detective
Davis?”
“To begin with, yes.”
Hot damn. How had I been working in
Oakland for so long without running into the spitfire detective? Now that he
was on my radar, I’d enjoy creating excuses to tweak his nose and toy with him.
Nothing spiced up a boring work day
than playing with the local police, especially when the detective was easy on
the eyes and had enough spine to invade my office.
I’d have to make certain my father
didn’t find out I was toying with one of the local cops, or he’d find some way
to ruin my fun.
He had a bad habit of ruining my fun
whenever I found one of the local cops fun. His status as the area’s police
commissioner, formerly a police chief, had something to do with that.
I needed to remind my old man he wasn’t
a uniformed officer anymore.
Knocking Detective Davis down a few
pegs would buy me the time I needed to deal with my missing quad. I’d even
apologize to him for being curt later. “Next time, perhaps base you
investigations on somethinga little more solid than my race and magic rating.
You’ll waste a lot less time that way.” I smiled at him. “And as for that blind
date, sorry. I’ll try not to skip out next time. Give me a call if you think
I’ll be late.”
Detective Davis’s cheek twitched.
“You’re one of those FBI agents who live to toy with the local police, aren’t
you?”
“It would be a shame to let such a nice
opportunity go to waste, Detective. Can I call you Raymond? I guess it’s too
early to start calling you Ray, especially after missing our date. Call me
sometime.” I grabbed my phone from its cradle and dialed the security desk.
“Detective Davis from the Oakland Police requires footage from the fifth floor
common areas from last night. Make certain he fills out all the appropriate
forms.”
The guard chuckled. “Understood, Miss
Abrams.”
I hung up and held out my hand. “It’s
been a pleasure, Detective Davis. Oh, just so you know. My name is Olivia
Abrams to you American types.”
If my mother heard the scorn in my
voice, she’d be proud of me for putting an American man back in his place and
giving him a taste of the prejudices we faced daily. To his credit he took my
hand and maintained his base courtesy.
He squeezed, a gentle enough challenge.
“Next time, I recommend against dodging your dates, Miss Abrams. You might
break a man’s heart.”
Despite myself, I laughed. “Do you
detective types even have hearts?”
He lifted a finger to his lips. “That’s a secret.”
~Mhmmm. Wasn’t that yummy?~
Feline side note: Detective Hunk can come scratch my chin any day of the week. Purr!
