Bonds by Susan Copperfield has released–plus a $0.99 sale on Hypnos!

Bonds has released, hooray! It is $4.99 and is available at most major retailers. Paperback versions are also available, but you may have to do a search specifically for paperback.

We hope you enjoy the book. The audiobook version has been booked with the actor/producer, but it will take time. Storm Called needs to be produced first. (It’s already underway.)

About the Book:

In the Royal States of America, magic rules all, but life—and love—always finds a way.

When a sinking oil tanker threatens to destroy the picturesque coastline of France, search and rescue diver Jack Alders and his waveweaving talent stand between France and a record-breaking oil spill.

But what Jack finds on board the dying ship will forever change the course of the Royal States and puts him in the sights of a royal tyrant out for blood.

Happy book birthday, Bonds!

In other news, Hypnos is currently available for $0.99. This sale will end of July 28, 2019. If you like the Seeking the Zodiac series, now is the time to make sure all of your friends know about the sale and encourage them to grab a copy.

The human will be working on Achlys and Day of Reckoning in the first quarter of 2020. Expect May 2020 for one or both to release. (It’ll be a surprise.)

About Hypnos:

Following the devastation of World War III, nuclear radiation has spawned magic, ranging from nuisance koppa oni plaguing the Golden Gate to masters of the elements. It falls to the FBI’s supernatural quads and their supervisors to protect those who can’t protect themselves.

But when a mysterious force storms through a busy shopping center and fells everyone in its wake, Olivia Abrams and her team of special ops must find who is behind the attack and why before the entirety of San Francisco succumbs to its powers.

Don’t tell the human this, but we totally intend to steal the detective in the book. He’s ours, and nobody can have him! The human can borrow him only long enough to continue writing the series.

