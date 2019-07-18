Why does release week matter so much to authors?

Leave a Comment:
Omg! Is this RL Blain? How in the world are your books not making money? They are wonderful! I talk them up all the time when people ask for suggestions on other authors Facebook pages. PLEASE PLEASE KEEP WRITING! Your romantic comedy series’ are the funniest books I have ever read. I will go leave reviews RIGHT NOW for all of the ones I haven’t already reviewed. Holy moly…..Reply
trust me, I want to keep writing. I love writing. I just don’t know if I’ll be able to afford to keep writing full time if all of the upcoming books all flop and fail to earn minimum wage–my backlist isn’t earning the $ required to keep things afloat right now, so…Reply
Hi there. I have only discovered your books in the last month and have really enjoyed them. So much I have recommended it on another author site when she asked for something nice to read and asked for the one book in audio form as a birthday present from a friend. I was really looking forward to bonds. For once I had money in my bank account and was counting the hours till release. Just one problem. It’s not on Google play. Amazon is not a good choice in my country. I keep checking every few hours but nothing. There is only susan copperfield books in audio available. I’m sure the book is wonderful. What I can suggest that might end up help you is a patreon account. It’s monthly amount that can go towards costsReply
Google Play is a pain in the tail, has sooo many issues as an author, that every time I look at it to load in the Susan Copperfield books, I want to cry. Like, I have safari opened to do the work in my author back end, but the troubles with getting the books to load and other issues are crippling.
I’ll try to get the books loaded in this week, but I don’t have the mental resources to deal with their nightmare system. (And honestly, it’s such a low percentage of earnings that it’s really, really hard to justify fighting with their system, sometimes for hours, just to get one book to load.)Reply
I did look at the reviews – Darlin’, on Amazon there was one @ 1 star (you didn’t write “Null and Void again”), one @ 3 stars (They like Bengals better than Maine Coons.) and one at 4 stars (They like it). The rest are 5 star reviews – 91%. (We love it!)
Perhaps it is not selling as well – but not because Amazon readers are not happy with it.
Your readers love your work. I don’t know how to encourage the rest of the world to give them a try. If I could, I would.
Oh, trust me. That’s a vast improvement from opening day. Opening day, the book had below 3.5* rating overall.Reply
Overall Amazon ratings quite high today. To your human:would your characters roll over like this? If you only read high reviews you’ll never benefit besides patting yourself on the back. You are literally one of ONLY two authors I buy books full price instead of Kindle Unlimited, on the day of release, sometimes even preorder. Because generally you have a orinigal story telling ability that grabs me til I finish reading the book. Am I going to agree with everything you write? No. Is it slow going competing against big advertising and the current multiple partner trends? Yes. If it takes you a year I will buy your books, if it takes you ten years I will buy them…….I may cry abit but still will be looking for them. Best Wishes, DianReply
I appreciate that. I really do. But reality says I have bills to pay, and in reality, I’m facing x4 losses in a row. if #5 doesn’t take off and make up for it, or my backlist doesn’t start doing its job (it’s being a slacker right now,) rolling over and going to get a minimum wage job is basically my only choice. We live in a really expensive area, and we can’t afford for me to bring in anything less than minimum wage after all expenses and things each month. That’s just how it goes. (And getting minimum wage here is pretty f’ing hard.) It’s not going to be a fun next few months.
Things could turn around, but I’m being a realist in this post, and the rent bill won’t be paid with hopes and dreams, yanno?
I just really need Book #5, which will be a Mag Rom Com, to do decently. Then I’ll reevaluate and figure out which books to do. But I have to make enough to float my share of the bills, and that’ll be basically cutting back on a lot of the fun stuff.
But the 3.5 (and worse) rating from opening day really, really hurt sales.Reply
I love the Royal States books and very much enjoyed Bonds. I have bought multiple copies of every book I can. I am trying to keep you writing!!Reply
As a huge fan of your work I would like to be able to contribute fiscally beyond the purchase of a single book. Please consider joining https://www.patreon.com/ as a means for all your fans to help you make those monthly expenses. Your kind of creativity should be supported as a national treasure.Reply
I used to have a patreon, and the problem I have with them is the platform induces *major* anxiety attacks for me. I would go insane within a month, as I am the type of person who fixates on making sure people are happy if they’re paying for something like a subscription, and I freak right on out. While dealing with book flops and stuff is stressful, I’m emotionally unable to handle things like patreon. 🙁 I won’t be doing another kickstarter because I was collecting anxiety attacks like they were going out of style.Reply
I am devastated with the news. You are one of my favorite authors. I have gotten every book you have in amazon. I thought that Bernadette Franklin, Susan Copperfield, and R J Blain books were fabulous. I enjoy your style of humor, it is very like mine. I especially love your romantic comedy with a body count books. I don’t know what I can do to help you except to leave a wonderful review. I know when I get a book from you that It will be a worthwhile read. I have read most of your books at least five times and will continue to do so. Keep up the good work. My prayers are with you and remember miracles do happen.Reply
I have thoroughly enjoyed every book you have written so far. I get them from Amazon. I will continue purchasing anything you write that is available on amazon. I have purchased books with all four of your pseudonyms. Please keep writing. I also love your witch and wolf series, your romantic comedy series, and the two books you wrote under b. franklin. I wish you better income from your writing. Know that you have given an old lady many enjoyable hours.Reply
I purchased Bonds last night 7/17, loved it, and gave it a 5/5 review on Amazon–today (7/18) its only been out 2 days and it has 43 reviews at 4.5/5.0 on Amazon…isn’t this doing well???
Would it help, given Null and Void is the best performing book in Royal States, if you focused on taking the characters in that book forward, rather than constantly having to create new characters and situations? i.e. Write about Adam and Mireya, instead of some new royal state–personally, when I fall in love with a book, I want to read more about those characters I fell in love with–not start from scratch with new characters in a new setting…Reply
Sorry the books are not doing as well as they could – since I discovered your books last year, I have brought them all and will continue to do so as long as you continue to write them.Reply