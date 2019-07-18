Why does release week matter so much to authors?

Dear human,

Do you like my collection of toys? I do! My human recently gathered all of my pretty toys and put them in a pile for me so I can pick out the ones I like best. Of course, I like my balls with feathers the best. Sometimes, she’s a nice human and puts them on my tree for me so I can bat them off and show them who the real boss is.

Now that I have covered the truly important things in life, my human asked me to address something because some fans are uncertain or confused on why she puts so much stock into release week.

Bonds isn’t doing all that well, truth be told. On its release day, some folks opted to leave negative reviews. The first 24 hours of a book release are super important.

It’s when the author gets a magical moment to potentially reach a bunch of new readers.

These negative reviews slaughtered sales and made her sad. She didn’t read them. She saw the book had a 3.5* or worse rating and decided she just couldn’t deal with it. She had other things to do, and there’s nothing she could do about it anyway.

See, authors rely on readers to leave reviews, and my human doesn’t do ARC reviews. After she had two books stolen pre-release and pirated, resulting in both books releasing at a major loss, she refuses to put her livelihood at stake again like that.

Books are expensive to produce. Audiobooks are even more expensive to produce. At release, the preorders for Bonds weren’t quite enough to cover all of the book’s expenses. The sales it picked up on release day got it to the point of breaking even.

The negative reviews lost the human the golden hour of new readership, which is when Amazon and the book retail gods show favor on new releases. (And perhaps Prime Day didn’t help, but it’s relative; things like Prime Day hit everyone equally, so the human looks at sales ranks to help determine if she’s the one who sucked at books or if all authors took a hit from Prime Day.)

After evaluating the situation, looking at ranks, and comparing past performance of different books, she decided that the main kick was the loss of new readers, which is something she would usually have assuming the book either had no reviews or a strong collection of verified new reviews.

Here’s how it works:

Amazon gives a small boost to ranks, the boost being related to the number of preorders the book gotten. The better the preorder cycle, the bigger the boost. This makes the book more visible on the website.

The author then tells everyone the book is out.

Sites like Bookbub will also send notices to readers that the book is out.

Amazon, too, will send notices that the book has released.

These notices help the book sell better, which in turn makes the book more visible on Amazon.

When negative reviews take over a book on release day, Bookbub, Amazon, and the author’s notices become less effective. In addition to this, the new readers will pass on a book with a poor rating. The rankings are the highest on release day, so when the book takes a hard hit due to negative reviews, it’s essentially screwed.

Books can recover from a flop like this, but it usually requires advertising dollars.

Here’s the blunt truth:

Because the human has committed to writing three gamble books, being Ginger Snapped, Blood Bound, and Steel Heart, she really couldn’t afford to have Bonds fail.

Bonds has failed. It’s barely making a profit–a profit that she was relying on to help pay the bills.

Blood Bound probably won’t do too well; it’s a potential series starter that’ll be presented as a standalone with the option for expansion if it does well. The human is expecting to break even but not much more than that.

Steel Heart is the sequel to Water Viper. Water Viper is 2 years old, and it has made $9,000 over its entire lifespan. The majority of the money was made up in the past few months thanks to other advertising efforts–and is the reason Steel Heart was even considered for a slot this year. (That plus the human wants to keep her promises and hates that the sequel has been delayed for so long.)

Unfortunately, trying to give Steel Heart a leg to stand on, the female recently spent almost $2,000 on advertising efforts on Water Viper to get the book boosted. It didn’t work. Flush, flush, flush. That’s all right. But she figured out she just can’t do traditional advertising on this series. It doesn’t work.

She has to hope fans spread the world, pawn it off on their fans, and otherwise grow it organically.

The problem with organic growth is that it is slow growth.

Had she written Steel Heart immediately after Water Viper released, it would have flopped, and there would be zero chance for the series to continue. Waiting and giving the first book a chance to get a following was in the best interest of the series and the author. Seriously.

But releasing it now is still a gamble. At current, there are a maximum of

4,714 readers of Water Viper. While Water Viper was available in KU, there’s no way to tell how many readers actually finished the book. If I assume that it was 1,000 KU pages and that every person fully read the book, there’s an additional 1,400 readers of the book. That’s 5,714 maximum readers.

(Because few people are going to buy a brand new continuation of a series without getting the first book, and the human’s efforts to spread the first book have been a wash.)

Using the read-through percentages of other series, it’s a safe bet that Steel Heart will bring in fewer than 1,000 readers unless everyone just loved the book and must have it.

Realistically, that just isn’t going to happen.

So, what does 1,000 sales mean for Steel Heart?

It means the author makes $4,102 for spending two months of her life frantically writing the book, editing the book, etc. Editing costs for the book will be approximately $1,200. Cover art was $300 for the digital version. Another $150ish for print editions. So, of that $4,102, she’ll have $2,452 as earnings for two months of work.

This is why she held off so long working on Steel Heart. When she releases a book, she relies on the money to pay the bills–and pay her upkeep from the time she spent writing the book.

Her goal is to make minimum wage for the period of time it took her to write the book.

That’s $2,400 a month where she lives.

So, she’s expecting to take a month’s earning as a hit after release week on Steel Heart.

That’s what she means when she says a project is “a labor of love.” It’s something she’s paying for out of her pocket without expectation of it earning back in its critical first week of release.

Writing for a living requires the author to balance projects she loves and wants to write and making a living.

Bonds was supposed to help fill in the gaps for losing the income expected from Steel Heart.

Bonds worked out a little like this:

$5,100 total earnings.

$600 editing. $300 cover art. $50 cover art. $30 audiobook cover art. $60 for copyright fees. Expecting $2,000 in audiobook expenses. That’s $3,010 out of the $5,100. The human has taken $600 out of Bonds’ earnings to pay for Pat’s novella, Taken, as she otherwise wouldn’t be able to produce it: That’s another $600 between cover art and editorial fees. So, that becomes $3,610. she spent almost two months on Bonds, as she was also working on other projects. She estimates it would’ve taken her a month and a half because of the amount of research involved in writing the book. She’s been working on the project since March, and had dedicated almost the entirety of late May and June to the project.

So, we’ll call it a month and a half to write, which is fairly accurate. That’s $3,600 if she were to be paid minimum wage for the time spent working on the book.

That would mean she’d have to earn back $7,210 to be pulling her weight with that title.

She’s calling it breaking even because she did earn back all expenses and a little towards the bills. Not enough to justify working on Steel Heart, Blood Bound, and Ginger Snapped, though.

And thus her disappointment–and the realization that she has to slip in a money-making project between now and the end of the year to cover all the lost earnings from doing projects that won’t pull their weight.

She’s working on advertising as usual, but that costs money and is, like everything else, a gamble.

But as a reader, that really isn’t your problem. It’s hers.

But it’s why she chooses what she writes. She can’t afford to subsidize fan-favorites that won’t earn enough to pay the bills. Us kitties would pay the price. So would her spouse. So would she.

Money does matter. She needs to earn the equivalent of minimum wage to keep her household going. That’s just fact.

This is her full-time job.

Ultimately, the fault is with her. She didn’t write a book readers loved enough to review early and buy out of the gate.

That’s the start. That’s the end. But she can’t afford to write even more books that won’t sell. She’s going to write Ginger Snapped, Steel Heart, and Blood Bound because she made those commitments, but she can’t afford to write any other books that won’t pay the rent for a while.

And that means series will be cut, ruthlessly, to ‘labor of love’ status, and one each year will get chosen unless a book has a serious windfall and can pay her rent and bills for multiple months while she bleeds money for the sake of art.

And that’s what a lot of authors do: they bleed money for the sake of their art.

But there is always a point where the author has to go, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Cold Flame is not going to be written as schedule. It might be 2021 or later until another Susan Copperfield book is written after Taken/Beginnings is released.

She can’t afford to take another labor of love hit for the pen name. She just can’t.

So, unless the series organically takes off, that’s that. It will go to play project only status, written on the side in ten to fifteen minute chunks, late at night when she really just wants to revisit the Royal States of America.

She just can’t afford to take the extra hits right now.

But, the series could organically take off. That’s always possible–and should it, she’ll reevaluate during her next scheduling session, which will happen in January 2020, after she releases the three books currently up for preorder.

A lot could change between now and then.

For the moment, she will hold her breath and hope that she can get a Bookbub for some other books between now and the end of the year. Hypnos has a bookbub for July 26, but she doesn’t expect much; she’s investing the $500 on that to build the fanbase so that Achlys and Day of Reckoning have the best chance of being successful.

She really hopes those books do well, because the Seeking the Zodiacs series is one of her absolute favorites, and she wants it to do well. But she didn’t push through to Achlys right away for the same reason she gave Steel Heart space.

Too early, and the book won’t earn enough to carry its weight–and that’s the death sentence of a series.

If you’re asking what you can do to help, it really boils down to this:

Early reviews make or break books. Early sales make or break books. Telling your friends when sales come up is hugely helpful, as it breathes a chance of a new life into an otherwise dying series.

But this is the human’s day job, and she does have to pay the books, so no matter how much she loves a book or a series… she can’t afford to keep writing books that don’t sell.

Being blunt, should the next few books fail to do anything productive, she won’t have the money to keep writing, because she can’t subsidize labors of love forever, and that does ultimately mean she’ll have to quit and find a job that will pay the bills.

Don’t ask for the Furred & Fronds opinion on people who leave negative reviews because they’re upset the author didn’t write the book they wanted. We would be forced to say unpleasant things.

Thank you for your time, and here’s hoping things turn around. Right now, we’re expecting four losses in a row, and if the fifth book is a bust, too… well, the human will have to brush up on her resume and go ‘find a real job’ as so many do like to say.

And that’s just life.

~From the Department of This Glass is Definitely Half Empty.

Side Note: Why do you expect Ginger Snapped to be a bust? Here’s why:

Shammed has earned $3,293.36.

Claustrophobic has earned $2,732.78.

Bernadette Franklin novels are labors of love, and she doesn’t expect them to be anything other than that. They’re fun fluff. She loves writing them–but they don’t do much more than pay for themselves after a few months of being on sale. (To give you an idea, Shammed barely squeaked by earning back its expenses after a month of being on sale.)

But that’s fine. She writes them because she loves them, not because she actually expects them to earn money.

But after Ginger Snapped is done? No Bernadette Franklin novel will be getting the lion’s share of time unless they start seriously pulling their own weight, and most will be written as 15 Minute a Day projects paid for out of the author’s pocket because she loves them. No other reason.

Thanks for listening.

Edit note: corrected a number in the post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

