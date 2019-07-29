The Dae Portals series is being republished in 2020. (And unpublished tomorrow from general sales.)

Dear humans,

Times are changing–and the Dae Portals series is being revived. The first step is to get new covers on the six books the female has had planned. They were booked today, and will be reading in February or March of 2020.

In the meantime, the Dae Portals books are going away. The new versions will be published as RJ Blain writing as Trillian Anderson, and the books will be undergoing edits.

There will be some new scenes. The writing will be cleaned up. Things will be clarified. They’ll be released at $4.99 each, and the female hopes you’ll like the changes–and the new scenes–enough to feel getting the new copies are worthwhile.

The titles of the book will be the same, as will the series name, but they will be republished as new editions under the RJ Blain umbrella.

Y’all like crazy, so you should like this. We hope.

If you want a copy of the book now, you can get it from here. Tomorrow, the stories will be unpublished in preparation for the new release.

Thank you to the limited number of people who joined Trillian for her adventures.

Colby will be back in a brand new story in 2021. And Alexa. And that Rob character, too.

Please enjoy this picture of the plane controls the female’s male flew on Sunday. He is a very happy human right now.

