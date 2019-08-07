Book Updates, News, and Things…

Dear humans,

We are cat. Hear us rawr!

The female is up to her usual shenanigans. First of all, she changed our blog. Again. We’re okay with this. We like this version better. We think. We’re not really sure… yet.

We’ll try to be brief with you today, humans! The male is kidnapping the female, making her go to the land of NO INTERNET, up into the mountains, where the bears will surely get her.

They’re going ‘camping.’ We’re not sure what this camping thing is, but the female seems a little doubtful but somewhat excited.

We’re not amused. The male intends to go fishing without us. We have to settle with a limited supply of cat treats for a few days. We don’t approve. At all.

So. To business. Here we go. Brief style.

1: The female is transitioning from one distributor to directly selling with some vendors. As a result, new versions of her books will be showing up on Barnes & Noble and Kobo.

Please don’t buy the new version if you already have it. We’re trying to make sure the sites record you already own the book, but it’s a… process. The only change to the new versions is links to our new newsletter in the back of the book.

(Seriously! We’re trying to make sure no one buys the same book twice, but it’s such a process.)

2: It’s looking like it will be approximately two months for the Witch & Wolf anthology (Water Witch) to be ready, but it might be sooner. No promises. Female is having fun with it, and there were more Dustin stories to type up than she initially thought.)

3: The female is almost done Cold Flame. Yes, the book she started two weeks ago. She’s hoping to return from her camping trip with a completed novel, which will go to the editor for fixing. She’s hoping it won’t require extensive rewriting, but… she wrote it to have fun, not necessarily to write a good book. But that’s what editing is for, to turn a fun book into (hopefully) a fun and good book.

She likes it, though, and that was the #1 goal with this exercise.

4: Water Witch will have at least one Magical Romantic Comedy (with a body count) novella and possibly a short story. We’ll see how the rest of August treats the female.

5: Since it’s been asked several times lately, the female is planning on working on A Chip on her Shoulder and Wild Wolf at the end of the year. She’ll also be working on License to Kill as time allows. She’s going to be taking it easy after she gets through her preorder deadlines.

Stuff will get done when it gets done.

6: The next guaranteed release (that does not already have a preorder) will be Grave Humor: A Magical Romantic Comedy (with a body count) on May 16, 2020.

7: Ginger Snapped will release in early November.

8: Steel Heart will release on Christmas.

9: Blood Bound will release in late January 2020.

7-9a: When links are available on Amazon, we will let you know. Ginger Snapped’s preorder will be available sometime next week.

10: She will still be posting Outfoxed scenes to the Fantasy Worlds of RJ Blain group as they’re done. She’s planning on pre-releasing approximately a quarter of the book this way. It is on temporary hiatus due to taking a vacation for sake of her sanity. Expect Outfoxed to return in the next 1-2 weeks.

11: There’s a Bernadette Franklin novel she’s been playing with, that’ll she continue playing with. When it’s ready, you’ll know. We’ll tell you by leaving it at your feet for general consumption. Via knocking it off the desk and scattering its bookish remains all over the carpet.

What? We’re cats. Were you actually expecting anything else from us?

P.S.: The cover for Blending In is up for vote at Uncaged Books. If you could swing on over and cast a vote, we of the Furred & Frond Management would be appreciative. Thank you!

